Clear

DeKalb County sheriff: Man arrested after calling 911 to report stolen marijuana

Dante Michael Bellamoli

Dante Michael Bellamoli, 21, of Georgia was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Posted: Nov 4, 2019 12:54 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says a man was arrested after calling 911 to report stolen marijuana.

The sheriff’s office says on Friday, 911 received a call from a man at the Mentone Market on Highway 117. The department says he requested an officer for help after his marijuana had allegedly been stolen.

Mentone police and agents with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics & Interdiction Team responded to the call. The sheriff's office says the man reporting the stolen marijuana was found with cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

Dante Michael Bellamoli, 21, of Georgia was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 60°
Florence
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 63°
Fayetteville
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 59°
Decatur
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 61°
Scottsboro
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 57°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events