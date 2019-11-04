The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says a man was arrested after calling 911 to report stolen marijuana.
The sheriff’s office says on Friday, 911 received a call from a man at the Mentone Market on Highway 117. The department says he requested an officer for help after his marijuana had allegedly been stolen.
Mentone police and agents with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics & Interdiction Team responded to the call. The sheriff's office says the man reporting the stolen marijuana was found with cocaine and drug paraphernalia.
Dante Michael Bellamoli, 21, of Georgia was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Related Content
- DeKalb County sheriff: Man arrested after calling 911 to report stolen marijuana
- DeKalb County Sheriff's Office recovers narcotics, stolen vehicle during arrest
- DeKalb County Sheriff: Former police officer found with marijuana, meth
- DeKalb County sheriff: Man arrested after attacking elderly woman
- Marshall County sheriff’s office arrests man on stolen motorcycle
- DeKalb Co. sheriff: Man arrested for stealing firearms
- DeKalb County sheriff arrests several suspects after vehicle pursuits
- DeKalb County sheriff arrests 5 on drug-related charges
- DeKalb County sheriff investigating Crossville shooting
- Sheriff: Marijuana, stolen gun found in home with infant