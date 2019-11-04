DeKalb County sheriff: Man arrested after calling 911 to report stolen marijuana

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says a man was arrested after calling 911 to report stolen marijuana.

The sheriff’s office says on Friday, 911 received a call from a man at the Mentone Market on Highway 117. The department says he requested an officer for help after his marijuana had allegedly been stolen.

Mentone police and agents with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics & Interdiction Team responded to the call. The sheriff's office says the man reporting the stolen marijuana was found with cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

Dante Michael Bellamoli, 21, of Georgia was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.