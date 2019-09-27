Clear
DeKalb County sheriff: Man arrested after attacking elderly woman

Francisco Morales

The suspect was charged with burglary first-degree and public intoxication.

Posted: Sep 27, 2019 7:35 PM
Updated: Sep 27, 2019 7:42 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

A man is in custody after authorities say he attacked an elderly woman Tuesday night in the Mount Vernon community on County Road 354.

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says Francisco Morales, 32, forced his way into a home by knocking an 89-year-old woman to the ground. The department says he left the house shortly after before he was arrested down the road.

The sheriff's office says while deputies were searching, a citizen had spotted Morales lying in a ditch.

Morales was charged with burglary first-degree and public intoxication. He was booked in the DeKalb County Detention Center with a bond set at $31,500.

The sheriff's office says the incident will remain under investigation and more charges could be added.

“Our prayers are with the victim of this heinous attack. There is no excuse for this behavior. Our team of investigators will continue looking into the matter for evidence to allow us to apply more serious charges. No evidence suggests that this is related to other incidents that have occurred in this community,” DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said.

