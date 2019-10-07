Clear
DeKalb County sheriff: Man arrested after 2-year-old child found alone in roadway

Dustin Smith

Posted: Oct 7, 2019 5:51 PM
Updated: Oct 7, 2019 5:53 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says a Collinsville man is in custody after a 2-year-old child was found alone in the roadway Saturday night.

The department says it was notified around 9 p.m. that a small child was alone on County Road 12. Emergency Medical Personnel found the child, but were not able to locate a parent nearby.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies checked a nearby residence, but no one was home. Shortly after, the sheriff's office says the child's father, 31-year-old Dustin Smith, emerged from a field near the home.

The sheriff's office says Smith was found to be in possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a large quantity of Xanax pills. He was booked in the DeKalb County Detention Center on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and child in need of supervision.

The Department of Human Resources was notified and the child was placed in the custody of a relative. The sheriff's office says more charges may be pending upon further investigation.

