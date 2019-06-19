Clear

DeKalb County sheriff: Illegal immigrants taken into custody after human smuggling operation intercepted

Photo: DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office

The sheriff's office says the investigation is ongoing and federal charges are pending.

Posted: Jun 19, 2019 8:46 PM
Updated: Jun 19, 2019 8:49 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says it intercepted a human smuggling operation during a traffic stop on Interstate 59 Wednesday morning. 

Tyler Pruett, the public information officer for the sheriff's office, says around 10:30 a.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle near the 218 mile marker of Interstate 59. Pruett say after searching the vehicle, ten illegal immigrants were found.

Pruett says an investigation determined it to be a human smuggling operation, and the individuals were from El Salvador, Ecuador and Guatemala.

The sheriff's office called the Department of Homeland Security to the scene, and the suspects were taken into Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody, according to Pruett. He says the investigation is ongoing and federal charges are pending.

