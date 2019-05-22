DeKalb County sheriff: Illegal immigrants caught in human smuggling operation

A traffic stop on Interstate 59 ended with nine illegal immigrants in custody, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

A patrol sergeant and K-9 deputy made the stop on a vehicle from Texas about 11 p.m. Tuesday, said Tyler Pruett, office spokesman.

After a further investigation, it was determined that the occupants were in the United States illegally and it was a human smuggling operation to transport them into the country from the southern border, Pruett said.

Department of Homeland Security Investigators were called, and Immigrations and Customs Enforcement detainers were placed on the subjects.

Federal charges are pending.

The case is still ongoing and currently under investigation.

