The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of the man who died Saturday after being hit by a train.

Mark Dudley Hixon, 53, of Rainsville died in the Collinsville area of County Road 530, according to the sheriff’s office.

A Northfolk Southern Railway employee called the sheriff’s office about the incident about 2 p.m. Saturday. Collinsville Police and Collinsville Fire departments responded to the scene along with deputies.

The death remains under investigation.