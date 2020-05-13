DeKalb County sheriff: Human remains found in Mentone, may be missing Georgia man

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says human remains found near Mentone on Tuesday may belong to a Georgia man missing almost four years.

A contractor working on a home near Mentone found the remains in a wooded area off County Road 948, said Tyler Pruett, sheriff’s office spokesman.

The sheriff’s office was called, and investigators found more remains Tuesday afternoon.

The area was searched again Wednesday morning.

The remains were transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Huntsville for examination.

Pruett said while official confirmation from medical examiners is pending, investigators believe the remains are a man from Rome, GA., who went missing in the area during the summer of 2016.

These agencies helped in Wednesday’s search: Center for Applied Forensics at Jacksonville State University, DeKalb County Deputies, ALEA, Mentone Police Department, Fort Payne Police Department, the Alabama Department of Game and Fish, Alabama Department of Pardons & Paroles, Fischer Rescue Squad, DeSoto Rescue Squad, and the Mentone Fire Department.