DeKalb County sheriff: Citizens help with arrest after burglary, vehicle theft lead to chase

A call into the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office about a burglary and vehicle theft led to a chase over the weekend.

It happened Friday in the Pine Ridge area. The sheriff’s office said a business owner reported a vehicle was stolen, and they could see from a tracking device that it was on County Road 104.

Deputies went to that location and tried to pull the suspect, 30-year-old Dylan Robert Cooper, over but said he refused to stop. This led to a chase through Crossville, Geraldine and Grove Oak.

The vehicle turned into High Falls State Park, where it became disabled. The sheriff’s office said Cooper tried to run, but “thanks to some very observant and helpful citizens on County Road 360 in Crossville,” he was apprehended.

Cooper is charged with theft of property first degree, two counts of theft of property second degree and burglary third degree.

DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said of the arrest: “Without the help of the good citizens on County Road 360, this suspect may have gotten away with this crime. I want to thank you all for your help! I also want to thank the Geraldine PD and Crossville PD for all of their help! Working together as a family, as well as a team, makes our job a little easier.”