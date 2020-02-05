The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office reports that a car is underwater at the bridge in Buck's Pocket State Park in Grove Oak.
The sheriff's office said the driver has not been located.
The incident happenned about 2:45 p.m.
Stay with WAAY 31 on air and WAAYTV.com online for updates.
Related Content
- DeKalb County sheriff: Car underwater, driver missing at Buck's Pocket park
- Search for missing teen resumes at Buck's Pocket State Park
- UPDATE: Rushing water hindering search for teen missing in Buck’s Pocket State Park creek
- Vehicle expected to be pulled from Buck's Pocket State Park where teen went missing
- Search for teen missing at Buck's Pocket State Park suspended due to bad weather
- Buck's Pocket State Park closed as crews suspend search for missing teen
- Update: DeKalb County Sheriff's Office locates woman reported missing
- DeKalb County sheriff investigating Crossville shooting
- Search resumes for missing DeKalb County teen
- Governor Ivey to sheriffs: stop pocketing jail food profit
Scroll for more content...