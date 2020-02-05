Clear
DeKalb County sheriff: Car underwater, driver missing at Buck's Pocket park

Posted: Feb 5, 2020 3:47 PM
Updated: Feb 5, 2020 3:49 PM
Posted By: Sierra Phillips, Josh Rayburn

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office reports that a car is underwater at the bridge in Buck's Pocket State Park in Grove Oak.

The sheriff's office said the driver has not been located.

The incident happenned about 2:45 p.m.

