DeKalb County sheriff: Attempted gasoline theft led to fire, more than $100,000 in damages

Two suspects are in custody after a fire at Mike’s Tire in Crossville.
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says the two were caught on surveillance camera trying to steal gasoline around 3:30 a.m. last Tuesday at Mike’s Tire on Highway 227. The sheriff's office says the vehicle ignited while one of the suspects was trying to drill a hole in the gas tank.
According to the department, the fire burned five vehicles and one of the buildings at the business, resulting in approximately $150,000 worth of damage.
Chris Ennis, 21, of Gadsden was charged on Wednesday with criminal mischief first-degree and arson third-degree. He was already in custody on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, attempting to elude, failure to comply and a probation violation.
The sheriff's office says Ennis led Crossville police and a DeKalb County deputy on a foot pursuit last Friday in an unrelated incident in Crossville.
Another suspect, 19-year-old Drew Tidwell of Albertville, was arrested Wednesday afternoon on charges of criminal mischief first-degree and arson third-degree.
