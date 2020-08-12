DeKalb County sheriff: 8 arrested after deputies found drugs packaged as candy

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested multiple suspects after deputies found narcotics packaged as candy.

A news release from the department says the bust happened on Tuesday in Fort Payne when deputies seized a large amount of narcotics, drug paraphernalia and cash on Godfrey Avenue. Eight people were arrested, including two juveniles.

The sheriff’s office says the incident began when deputies found a vehicle stopped in the middle of the roadway on County Road 1000 near Hammondville. It says the vehicle was occupied by four males who appeared to be intoxicated with open containers of alcohol present. Two of them were juveniles.

During a search of the vehicle, the sheriff’s office says deputies found marijuana, marijuana edibles packaged as candy, marijuana wax and drug paraphernalia. They later executed a search warrant at a home in the 1900 block of Godfrey Avenue in Fort Payne.

Daniel Segura, 19, of Valley Head and Homero Segura, 20, of Valley Head were taken into custody. Daniel Segura is charged with unlawful possession of marijuana first degree and possession of drug paraphernalia. Homero Segura is charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

During the search warrant, the sheriff’s office says deputies, narcotics agents and Fort Payne police officers found more marijuana, marijuana wax, marijuana edibles packaged as candy, drug paraphernalia and cash “believed to be from the proceeds of illicit narcotics sales.”

“The marijuana edibles were packaged and named similarly to popular children’s candy, such as Sour Patch Kids and Nerd’s Ropes, which can be easily mistaken for normal candy,” the sheriff’s office said in its news release on Tuesday.

James Louis Race III, 48, of Fort Payne, William King, 31, of Fort Payne, Robert Junge, 55, of Fort Payne and Jonathan Barrow, 42, of Fort Payne are charged with unlawful possession of marijuana first degree and possession of drug paraphernalia. Race received an additional charge of resisting arrest.