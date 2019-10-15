DeKalb County sheriff: 14 arrested in 2 weeks of drug sweeps

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says its Narcotics and Interdiction Team arrested multiple suspects in the last two weeks.

The department says in a traffic stop on Saturday, Sept. 28th, at the intersection of Highway 35 and County Road 19 in Section, agents found approximately 110 grams of meth.

John Winston St. Clair, 29, of Stevenson, Whitney Paige Rollins, 25, of Scottsboro, and Keri Brooke Winkles, 30, of Scottsboro are charged with trafficking in meth and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. They were booked in the Jackson County Detention Center, each on a $25,300 bond.

On Tuesday, Oct. 1st, the sheriff's office responded to a home off of Barry Street in Powell in response to multiple drug complaints received through the department's tip line.

The sheriff's office says approximately 18 grams of meth was found in the home. Donald Wade Patterson, 45, of Powell and Michael Wayne Bowen, 52, of Rainsville were arrested.

Patterson is charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to distribute. Bowen is charged with possession of a controlled substance.

On Thursday, Oct. 3rd, Sylvania police responded to a call with the Department of Human Resources on County Road 407. The sheriff's office says its Narcotics Unit responded after drug paraphernalia was found and a search warrant was obtained.

While executing the search warrant, the sheriff's office says marijuana and meth were found, along with evidence that is consistent with a "growing operation."

Jack Edward Metcalf Jr., 50, of Sylvania and Brendie Mae Freeman, 23, of Sylvania were arrested and charged with marijuana possession first-degree, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Friday, Oct. 4th, Fyffe police conducted a traffic stop on County Road 400 near the intersection with County Road 43. During the stop, the sheriff's office's Narcotics and Interdiction Team was contacted. The department says nearly half an ounce of meth and drug paraphernalia were found in the vehicle.

Todd Owen Jackson, 44, and Kimelia Dunham, 61, who are both from Grove Oak, were arrested and charged with possession of meth with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The sheriff's office says after further investigation of an incident on Saturday, Oct. 5th, where a child was left unattended, the suspect, Dustin Smith, is now facing more charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana first-degree.

On Wednesday, Oct. 9th, agents conducted a traffic stop on U.S. 11 North in Collinsville. The department says marijuana and meth were found in the vehicle. The driver, 42-year-old Hailey Osborn of Collinsville, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second-degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Also on Wednesday, Oct. 9th, agents executed a search warrant on County 121 in Fort Payne, where they found meth and drug paraphernalia.

Steven Spencer, 50, of Fort Payne, Amber Bradshaw, 23, of Fort Payne, and Teresa Spencer, 36, of Fort Payne were arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Department of Human Resources was called and removed children from the residence.

“The hard work and late nights continue to pay off for our Narcotics Team. We’re blessed to have such a dedicated group at work in our county,” Sheriff Nick Welden said.