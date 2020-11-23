DeKalb County sheriff: 1 corrections officer fired, 1 suspended after ‘incident’

One corrections officer is fired and another suspended after what the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office describes as an “incident” at the county’s detention center.

“After an incident that occurred in the DeKalb County Detention Center was brought to our attention, an investigation began. In an effort of transparency, our agency reached out to the District Attorney’s Office to review the incident. During the course of the investigation, one employee was terminated and a second was placed on suspension,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release sent late Monday night.

The release said Michael Alexander Gibson, 23, of Dawson and Wrett Allen Tyson, 30, of Rainsville were both charged with harassment.

The release does not say which man was fired and which man was suspended, when the incident occurred, what the incident was, the length of the suspension or if it is with or without pay.

WAAY 31 has reached out to the sheriff’s office for answers for those questions and will update this story when we get them.

This quote was included in the release:

DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said of the incident: “It’s unfortunate that something like this happens. One of the hardest things to do as Sheriff is to terminate your people and/or arrest them. I mean that when I say they are MY people. They are family and always will be, but you have to do what is RIGHT. I’ve said since day one that I WILL DO WHAT IS RIGHT, and I expect every one else at the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office to do the same.”

“I took an OATH to uphold the law and to protect our citizens the best I could. It’s not always easy or the most popular decision but you can assure it’s what is RIGHT!”

“God Bless!” Concluded Sheriff Welden.