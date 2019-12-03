DeKalb County schools assembles band members from across district to perform at Bicentennial Parade

One hundred thirty-five students from across DeKalb County schools will head to Montgomery soon to perform at Alabama's bicentennial parade.

"It's a very good learning experience," said Sylvania High School's Lille Womack.

Womack will team up with other drum majors from across DeKalb County at the bicentennial parade. Band director Patrick Roszell said they applied to be a part of the parade and held district-wide auditions to pick band members.

"We decided to audition from each school so we could afford to go down there," he said.

"Since we all came together to make this big band we have started to get a lot of the support that we have wanted for a while," said Womack.

They've raised $17,000 for the trip.

"It's very shocking because normally with small band programs we don't get as much support," said Womack.

The parade kicks off the all day celebration in the capital city at 10 a.m. Dec. 14.