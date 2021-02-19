DeKalb County school teachers get coronavirus vaccine

While kids learned virtually Friday, teachers were at the DeKalb County Schools Colosseum and at Sylvania High School getting their first doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

"I'm excited for the opportunity to get the shot to hopefully protect myself and protect others," explained April Ivey, teacher.

Ivey is one of 500 DeKalb County Schools employees to get their first coronavirus shot on Friday.

Superintendent Jason Barnett said every teacher or staff member who wanted one was able to get their shot.

"To give them the opportunity to protect themselves and their families was so important for me," said Barnett.

That's exactly why Assistant Superintendent Jennifer Williams said she got her shot. Her dad passed away from coronavirus back in December.

"I choose to get the vaccine for my family," said Williams, who also helped run the clinic.

School nurses administered the shots. The plan right now is to have teachers back there in four weeks for their second shots.