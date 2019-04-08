Clear

School closures, delays due to severe weather

DeKalb County, Marshall County schools making changes today

Posted: Apr. 8, 2019 7:17 AM
Updated: Apr. 8, 2019 7:26 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

DeKalb County school bus routes will be delayed by one hour.

Students already on buses will go to school to take shelter.

Buses will pick up other students later.

Marshall County Superintendent Cindy Saye Wigley said that, in Marshall County, school is cancelled for Douglas schools and buses will run late for other schools in the county. Absences will be excused for any student attending a Marshall County School. (Marshall County Schools are Brindlee Mtn.,DAR, Douglas and Asbury)

* Classes are delayed until 10 a.m. at Northeast Alabama Community College.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
Florence
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 65°
Fayetteville
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 64°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 65°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 68°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events