School closures, delays due to severe weather

DeKalb County school bus routes will be delayed by one hour.

Students already on buses will go to school to take shelter.

Buses will pick up other students later.

Marshall County Superintendent Cindy Saye Wigley said that, in Marshall County, school is cancelled for Douglas schools and buses will run late for other schools in the county. Absences will be excused for any student attending a Marshall County School. (Marshall County Schools are Brindlee Mtn.,DAR, Douglas and Asbury)

* Classes are delayed until 10 a.m. at Northeast Alabama Community College.