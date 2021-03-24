DeKalb County officials preparing storm shelters for Thursday's severe weather threat

DeKalb County Emergency Management officials spent part of the day Wednesday talking with community leaders about prepping their storm shelters ahead of Thursday's potentially dangerous weather.

During last week's storms, a group in Henagar headed to their local shelter during a tornado warning, and it was locked.

"If I need a storm shelter, I'm very comfortable knowing I have the option," said Minnie Sims.

Sims can see her local storm shelter from her yard, but said she was concerned when she learned that the shelter wasn't open last week during a tornado warning.

The DeKalb County Emergency Management Agency recommends that cities open their shelters when there is a tornado watch, but it is up to the city. Last week, the tornado warning came without a watch before it, and fast.

"In that particular case, there was just no indication that a tornado warning was coming," said Anthony Clifton, DeKalb EMA director.

According to the city's Facebook page, they have just one volunteer to open the shelter, who lives 10 minutes away. The warning lasted about 15 minutes.

"We went from nothing to tornado warning in a matter of ten minutes," said Clifton.

The city's Facebook page says there is now a key at the police and fire department to open the shelter. If you'd like to volunteer, you can contact your city.

On top of tornadoes, DeKalb County Emergency Management officials added that a big concern for them Thursday is flooding. Some roads are still not fixed from last week's damage and could be even more dangerous this week with heavy rain.