DeKalb County neighbors on edge after rash of home break-ins

A DeKalb County community is on edge after a series of home break-ins in the rural town of Dawson.

DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office deputies said two men who have been robbing homes in Dawson drive an older white Chevrolet Tahoe.

They often come in the middle of the day and deputies believe they're trying to target houses where no one is home.

"It scares you when you're working you kind of want to run home and check and make sure everything is OK," said Pam Butler.

Butler said everyone is talking about the break-ins - and looking over their shoulders.

You want to be on guard at all times whether it’s daytime, night, morning," she said

Deputies don’t have a good description of the men or a license plate number for the SUV.

Shauna Roberts lives in Dawson and told me she's gotten texts and calls from neighbors warning her about the two.

"Everybody is just making sure everyone is aware," she said.

Butler said whenever she sees a white SUV she's on edge.

"Anything white. You know, you're trying to be observant," she said.

Butler believes Dawson is being targeted because it is rural, elderly people live there, and people often aren't at home.

"There's a lot of hard workers here, and it’s sad to think a thief could just come in and take it," she said.