DeKalb County mobile home fire that killed 2 adults, 3 children ruled accidental

A DeKalb County mobile home fire that killed five people has been ruled accidental.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said its investigation with the state Fire Marshal’s Office found the Dec. 19, 2019, fire appears to have started with the wood burning stove in the living room.

The fire happened in Flat Rock near Highway 75 on County Road 927.

Kayla Jackson and her three youngest children - 4-year-old Kaylon Stotts, 3-year-old Jaycee Stotts and 1-year-old Harley Stotts - and her boyfriend, Cody Dove, died in the fire.