Clear

DeKalb County man pleads guilty to killing child

Noe Mateo

Noe Mateo was arrested and charged with murder in 2018.

Posted: Mar 9, 2020 12:34 PM
Updated: Mar 9, 2020 1:01 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

A DeKalb County man pleaded guilty on Monday to killing a child.

Noe Mateo was arrested and charged with murder in 2018 for the death of a child younger than 14 years old on Feb. 21, 2017.

Authorities said Mateo was related to the victim and they lived in the same home at the time of the murder.

Mateo’s jury trial was scheduled to start on Monday at 9 a.m., but the plea agreement was filed at 10:01 a.m. He will serve 20 years in prison.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 64°
Florence
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 67°
Fayetteville
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 61°
Decatur
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 65°
Scottsboro
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 63°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events