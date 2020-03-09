DeKalb County man pleads guilty to killing child

A DeKalb County man pleaded guilty on Monday to killing a child.

Noe Mateo was arrested and charged with murder in 2018 for the death of a child younger than 14 years old on Feb. 21, 2017.

Authorities said Mateo was related to the victim and they lived in the same home at the time of the murder.

Mateo’s jury trial was scheduled to start on Monday at 9 a.m., but the plea agreement was filed at 10:01 a.m. He will serve 20 years in prison.