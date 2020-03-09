A DeKalb County man pleaded guilty on Monday to killing a child.
Noe Mateo was arrested and charged with murder in 2018 for the death of a child younger than 14 years old on Feb. 21, 2017.
Authorities said Mateo was related to the victim and they lived in the same home at the time of the murder.
Mateo’s jury trial was scheduled to start on Monday at 9 a.m., but the plea agreement was filed at 10:01 a.m. He will serve 20 years in prison.
Related Content
- DeKalb County man pleads guilty to killing child
- Colbert County man pleads guilty to child porn charge
- Colbert County man pleads guilty to murder
- Huntsville man pleads guilty in federal child sex trafficking case
- DeKalb County teen killed in ATV wreck
- Man charged with killing two in Huntsville pleads guilty
- Athens man pleads guilty to killing Madison residents in 2014
- Family pleads for change at deadly DeKalb County intersection
- Florence man pleads guilty to double murder
- DeKalb Co. man charged with possession of child pornography
Scroll for more content...