DeKalb County man killed in crash

A DeKalb County man died in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday.

Humberto Corona Jimenez, 60, of Collinsville was fatally injured when the 2007 Ford Focus he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree about 11 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Jimenez was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

The crash happened on Cullman County 608 near Cullman County 1000, about three miles north of Fort Payne.

The incident remains under investigation.