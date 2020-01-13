Clear
BREAKING NEWS DeKalb County man gets prison time for violating Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

DeKalb County man gets prison time for violating Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act

Jason Wienk

Jason Wienk pleaded guilty to failing to register as a sex offender after moving from Illinois to Alabama.

Posted: Jan 13, 2020 4:25 PM
Updated: Jan 13, 2020 4:29 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

A DeKalb County man has been sentenced to prison for violating the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.

A federal judge sentenced Jason Wienk, 45, on Monday to 21 months in prison and five years of supervised release.

Wienk pleaded guilty in August to failing to register as a sex offender after moving from Illinois to Alabama.

Wienk’s plea agreement says he was convicted of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child in Winnebago County, Illinois. The conviction requires him to register as a sex offender for life.

“Sexual assault of an innocent child is despicable,” U.S. Attorney Jay Town said. “Sex offenders who flee to another state, and violate the law by not registering will be caught, will be prosecuted, and will occupy the bed reserved for them in federal prison. We appreciate the investigative work of the U.S. Marshals Service in Alabama and Illinois, and our partnership with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 61°
Florence
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 61°
Fayetteville
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 61°
Decatur
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 60°
Scottsboro
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 63°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events