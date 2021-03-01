DeKalb County man charged with assault for weekend shooting

A man from Valley Head is charged with assault for a shooting over the weekend.

DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Sylvania police officers responded to the shooting at a home on Friday, Feb. 26, on County Road 233 between Sylvania and Rainsville.

A caller reported the suspect left the scene in a silver Chevrolet Corvette. Officers found the vehicle in a ditch at the intersection of County Road 85 and County Road 749 after the suspect lost control.

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says the occupants exited the vehicle and ran into a wooded area, but they were caught within minutes.

John Christopher Shea Hunter, 38, of Valley Head was charged with assault second-degree and discharging a firearm (Building/Train).

DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said of the arrest: “I just want to say how proud I am of all of our guys and girls that were involved in this incident. Our deputies, investigators and narcotics unit did an outstanding job. The response time was phenomenal and with the help of our very observant citizens, we were able to catch this subject and put him in jail. Also, I want to give a huge thank you to Sylvania, Fort Payne, Valley Head and Mentone Police Departments. We couldn’t have done it without their help. This was an outstanding job done by all and just goes to show how working together can make tough jobs like these go just a little bit smoother.”