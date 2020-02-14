DeKalb County man charged in sexual abuse of child younger than 12

A 31-year-old Crossville man is in jail after being arrested on a charge of sexually abusing a child.

Russell Banks was arrested Thursday and charged with sexual abuse of a child less than 12. He is being held in the DeKalb County jail. Bond had not been set by Friday afternoon.

DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office investigators were contacted by officials at Crossville Middle School after a student there reported inappropriate touching by someone not associated with the school.

Students had just attended a sexual abuse prevention presentation by the Family Services of North Alabama, said Tyler Pruett, sheriff’s office spokesman.

After the presentation, a student came forward to report inappropriate behavior.

The sheriff’s office investigated, and Banks was arrested.

DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said in a news release: “This is a great job by our investigative team in quickly resolving this case. Our utmost priority will always be protecting the children of our county.

“I’d also like to thank Family Services of North Alabama for doing what they do. Having organizations like them active in our schools is a great resource for our investigators and crucial for protecting our children.

“If it wasn’t for educating our young people, some might not realize that this behavior is not ok. This gives us the opportunity to stop it before it turns in to something worse.”