DeKalb County man charged for sexual abuse, possession of child porn

A man is charged in DeKalb County for sexually abusing a child and possession of child pornography.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office received a call on Wednesday, Feb. 24 from the Cherokee County Department of Human Resources about possible sex abuse of a juvenile. The department conducted its own investigation and arrested Joshua Todd Yarbrough, 39, of Collinsville.

Yarbrough is charged with sexual abuse first degree, sexual abuse second degree and possession of child pornography.

DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said of the arrest: “Protection of our children is our number ONE priority and always will be! Working relationships continue to improve across county lines and this is what I love to see (working together). Outstanding job done by our investigators, acting fast and following leads to make an arrest. It’s sad a situation like this happens, it damages a child’s life forever. We ALL need to pray for these situations and families involved.”