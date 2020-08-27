DeKalb County man arrested for shooting woman in the face

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says a woman was shot in the face over the weekend.

The department said in a news release Thursday afternoon that the woman was struck when someone shot into her home. It says the shooting happened early Sunday on County Road 1002 in the Hammondville area.

Deputies responded after receiving an initial call about a fight and then another saying that shots had been fired. When they arrived, they found the victim, who is 58 years old. She was transported to the hospital by DeKalb Ambulance Service.

The sheriff’s office says witnesses reported that two men in a truck were speeding up and down their road, and a resident said something to the men that started an argument.

“After the argument was over, the men left. Shortly thereafter, one of the men got out of the truck and fired several rounds toward the residence,” the sheriff’s office’s statement says.

Three rounds went into the home, with one hitting the victim in the face.

The department says a vehicle that matched the witnesses’ description was found at a home nearby.

Damien Keith Blevins, 31, of Valley Head was arrested at the home for three counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and one count of assault second degree.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies seized a firearm at the home that they believe was used in the shooting. It also says it’s believed alcohol was a factor in the crime.