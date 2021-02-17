DeKalb County law enforcement agencies arrest 27 on drug charges in 9 days

The month of February has been busy for the DeKalb County Narcotics unit. The majority of the arrests were from traffic stops. To find a full list of the arrests, click HERE.

Arrests started on Monday, Feb. 1, with a traffic stop in Fort Payne. Briana Marie Engeron and Thomas Wesley Harris were charged with Unlawful Possession of Marijuana Second Degree and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. On that same day, Robert Harry Farris was charged with Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana Second Degree and Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance.

Each day continued to be busy. Fyffe Police were conducting a traffic stop when they found meth, heroin and other drug paraphernalia in the car. Dakota Brandon Young was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Unlawful Possession of Marijuana Second Degree. Olivia Marie McCrary from Fyffe was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Marijuana Second Degree.

One standout arrest happened in Sylvania. Sylvania Police responded to a call about a homeowner who detained three people in their yard. That resulted in the arrest of Jesse Giddens, from Sylvania, with possession of meth.

Another standout arrest happened on Tuesday in Fort Payne. Narcotics agents stopped to check on someone walking along Godfrey Avenue. They realized during that conversation that the person was under the influence. Zachary Dwain Britt was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

“I can not express how proud I am of our guys and girls who work tirelessly getting this kind of poison off of our streets. We are in a fight against drugs every day trying to keep our families safe. When we can all come together and work as one, it is amazing what we can accomplish. The more we work together, the better chance we have at winning this fight," said Sheriff Nick Welden.