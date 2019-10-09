Clear

DeKalb County jury: Fort Payne man guilty in assault on police officer

James Michael Lewis

Judge Jeremy Taylor is set to sentence Lewis on Nov. 12.

Posted: Oct 9, 2019 2:18 PM
Updated: Oct 9, 2019 2:47 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

A Fort Payne man is facing up to 10 years behind bars after a jury on Tuesday found him guilty of assaulting a police officer.

James Michael Lewis, 26, was arrested April 6 on a second-degree assault charge after police said he attacked officers while they were trying to arrest one of his relatives. READ MORE HERE

DeKalb County Assistant District Attorney Summer McWhorter said: “I appreciate all who were involved in this case. It’s important that we hold people accountable for assaulting law enforcement officers while they are trying to perform their lawful duties.”

Judge Jeremy Taylor is set to sentence Lewis on Nov. 12.

