Clear
BREAKING NEWS DeKalb County investigator says couple, three children killed in fire Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

DeKalb County investigator says couple, three children killed in fire

The victims’ names are expected to be released Friday.

Posted: Dec 20, 2019 10:37 AM
Updated: Dec 20, 2019 10:50 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Photo Gallery 3 Images

A DeKalb County investigator says the five people killed in a mobile home fire Thursday morning were family members.

The investigator says a couple and three children younger than elementary school age were killed. Their bodies are in Huntsville for autopsies to confirm their identities. Two more children in the family were at Ider School when the fire started and survived. 

The victims’ names are expected to be released Friday.

Investigators at the scene are still trying to determine the cause of the fire. Right now, they believe a fire was started in the home by a family member, but they don't know why.

Firefighters got the call to respond at 9:18 Thursday morning. It happened near Highway 75 on County Road 927.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

 

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 43°
Florence
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 47°
Fayetteville
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 46°
Decatur
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 47°
Scottsboro
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 44°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events