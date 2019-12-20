DeKalb County investigator says couple, three children killed in fire

A DeKalb County investigator says the five people killed in a mobile home fire Thursday morning were family members.

The investigator says a couple and three children younger than elementary school age were killed. Their bodies are in Huntsville for autopsies to confirm their identities. Two more children in the family were at Ider School when the fire started and survived.

The victims’ names are expected to be released Friday.

Investigators at the scene are still trying to determine the cause of the fire. Right now, they believe a fire was started in the home by a family member, but they don't know why.

Firefighters got the call to respond at 9:18 Thursday morning. It happened near Highway 75 on County Road 927.