DeKalb County residents return to homes after propane leak

Around 5:00 a.m. Friday morning, some residents in DeKalb County were able return back to their homes after a propane leak.
According to the Fyffe Fire Rescue Department's Facebook page, the propane leak lasted for more than two hours before the issue was resolved.
Some people in the Sherwood subdivision had to evacuate and power was turned off for safety concerns. The cause of the leak was not mentioned in the post.
Posted: Sep 25, 2020 6:12 AM
Updated: Sep 25, 2020 6:15 AM
