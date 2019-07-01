DeKalb County grad being called nation's best at Microsoft PowerPoint

A local student is being called the nation's best at Microsoft PowerPoint.
Seth Maddox, a graduate of Geraldine High School in DeKalb County, won the Microsoft Office Specialist National Championship. He beat out 365,000 other students who entered the competition.
His prizes included a $3,000 cash prize. In the fall, Maddox will attend Auburn University and study computer engineering.
