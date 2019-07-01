Clear

DeKalb County grad being called nation's best at Microsoft PowerPoint

Seth Maddox; Photo: Allison Yrungaray

Seth Maddox is a graduate of Geraldine High School in DeKalb County.

Posted: Jul 1, 2019
Updated: Jul 1, 2019 5:09 PM
Ashley Thusius

A local student is being called the nation's best at Microsoft PowerPoint.

Seth Maddox, a graduate of Geraldine High School in DeKalb County, won the Microsoft Office Specialist National Championship. He beat out 365,000 other students who entered the competition.

His prizes included a $3,000 cash prize. In the fall, Maddox will attend Auburn University and study computer engineering.

