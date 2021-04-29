DeKalb County first responders discuss new communications system

Representatives from first response agencies across DeKalb County met Thursday to discuss a new communications system that is set to make response more efficient.

The new system could allow agencies to communicate with each other and get a better idea of what they're walking into on a call.

"This is an opportunity to protect the first responders that protect the people of this county," said Nick Welden.

DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden explained to representatives from first responder departments across the county that this new system could save lives.

"You'll be more prepared when you get there for what you're dealing with," said Welden.

When a call comes into dispatch, information is put into the system and accessible to the appropriate responders. It'll also send that responder directions.

"This is the quickest response we can have, the most reliable response we can have," said Commission President Ricky Harcrow.

During the demonstration held Thursday of the software, first responders could see that.

Before first responders get to a call, they could see any potential dangers present, like previous calls involving drugs, firearms in the home or an attack dog.

"It's not only going to be faster response but also faster getting people where they need to go," said Sheriff Welden.

It'll let ambulance services know if a patients has a medical history they need to know about like if they need to head to a particular hospital or if a patient has special needs. The system could get pricey, but commission president Ricky Harcrow explained that they're looking into different ways to pay for it including federal grants, coronavirus funding and funding from different agencies.

"Regardless of what it costs, we have to figure some way to put this process in," said Harcrow.

The sheriff says there isn't a timeline of when this could be implemented yet. Sheriff's office officials added that the system in the long run will save the county money by sharing the cost instead of buying different systems for each individual agency.