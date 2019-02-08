DeKalb County drug arrests increasing due to patrols

It's been drug bust after drug bust in DeKalb County, and Sheriff Nick Welden says he's had enough.

"It's just an evil, evil tool that is spread out across our county," Welden said.

Just this week, the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office arrested 82 people and confiscated 70 grams of meth, 50 grams of weed and a gram of heroine.

That's why he posted a Facebook message for the community.

"It wasn't to expose those people or anything," Welden said. "It was just to show that right there in the background was a community, a neighborhood full of children playing and we have people with drugs going up and down these streets. If they care that little about our communities and our children, they need to understand that we are not going to tolerate it."

Minister John Whitaker visits the DeKalb County Jail frequently to work with the inmates and says he's impressed with what the department is doing.

"The harm is there. People get addicted to those things and they just keep getting lower and lower spiritually and socially," Whitaker said.

Recently, the department has done a number of saturations where they go into troubled neighborhoods and patrol the area by doing traffic stops. Welden says not only do those simple traffic stops lead to more serious charges, but they also help stop crime, and the community agrees.

"I feel like they're doing a right job of it," Whitaker said.

The DeKalb County Jail is seeing an increase in population because of these arrests. Welden says they have around 289 inmates. That's just 11 inmates short of full capacity, but he says that won't stop the department from doing its job.