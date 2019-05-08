DeKalb Co. man wants answers after his puppy was shot in the leg

A DeKalb County dog owner is asking for help finding those responsible after his husky-mix was shot in the leg near his home in Fort Payne.

The puppy, Nike, spent hours in surgery on Wednesday at the DeKalb Animal Hospital. Veterinarians say the bullet went all the way through the dog's leg, and the damage forced them to amputate.

The dog's owner did not want to talk on camera, but he said, although he doesn't know for sure who did this, he wants answers.

A friend, Amanda Adams, has been busy for the past 24 hours helping Nike's owner, who said she was probably shot sometime Monday night.

"Around here, it's just becoming a normal thing for people to just shoot dogs," said Adams. "Left laying overnight to just die."

The owner says Nike was found Tuesday morning in their neighbor's yard, and police were called. Veterinarians at the DeKalb Animal Hospital say there's no way to tell what kind of gun was used to shoot the dog, but her leg couldn't be saved.

"She done good throughout the night, and they kept her on antibiotics and IV," said Adams. "She's doing good....and she'll be good to go here in a little bit."

Adams said she plans on going to talk to the sheriff's office soon, but for now, no police report has been filed.