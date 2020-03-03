Clear
DeKalb County deputies shoot suspect involved in high speed chase

Around 10:00 p.m. Monday night, DeKalb County deputies shot a suspect during a high speed chase that ended in Fort Payne.

Posted: Mar 3, 2020 4:35 AM
Updated: Mar 3, 2020 5:10 AM
Posted By: Rachel Keith

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office, deputies were involved in a shooting during a high speed chase around 10:00 p.m Monday night. The chase ended at the 218 on ramp at I-59 in Fort Payne.

The sheriff's office did not provide details on how the suspect was shot but did say he was taken by ambulance to Huntsville Hospital. He was later released and is in custody. The suspect's identity or charges have not been released.

No deputies or any officers involved in the chase were injured. State troopers are currently investigating the incident. 

