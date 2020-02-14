DeKalb County deputies investigating reports of stolen car parts

DeKalb County deputies are looking for answers in the disappearance of car parts across the county.
The sheriff's office says it’s investigating multiple reports of stolen catalytic converters.
They're easy to steal and can be sold by criminals for a quick profit. The easiest way to tell if it's gone is if your exhaust is suddenly louder.
If yours have been stolen, call the sheriff's office at (256) 845-3801.
