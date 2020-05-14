Human remains found near Mentone on Tuesday are confirmed to be those of a Georgia man reported missing in 2016, according to the DeKalb County coroner.
William Zachary Bishop, 26, was reported missing from Rome, Georgia in July of 2016. Officials are not releasing his cause of death at this time.
A contractor found the remains in a wooded area off County Road 948, said Tyler Pruett, sheriff’s office spokesman, on Wednesday.
Read our previous story here.
Related Content
- DeKalb County coroner: Remains found in Mentone belong to Georgia man missing since 2016
- DeKalb County sheriff: Human remains found in Mentone, may be missing Georgia man
- Remains found in Alabama during search for missing Florida girl belong to child
- DeKalb county man charged with murder in Georgia
- DeKalb County Coroner: 1 dead at DeSoto State Park
- DeKalb County Coroner identifies victim in Geraldine house fire
- Coroner says 5 killed in DeKalb County mobile home fire
- Remains in Jackson County believed to be missing man from 2016
- Missing 11-year-old DeKalb county girl found dead
- Human remains found at New Mexico compound are missing Georgia boy
Scroll for more content...