DeKalb County coroner: Remains found in Mentone belong to Georgia man missing since 2016

Human remains found near Mentone on Tuesday are confirmed to be those of a Georgia man reported missing in 2016, according to the DeKalb County coroner.

William Zachary Bishop, 26, was reported missing from Rome, Georgia in July of 2016. Officials are not releasing his cause of death at this time.

A contractor found the remains in a wooded area off County Road 948, said Tyler Pruett, sheriff’s office spokesman, on Wednesday.

