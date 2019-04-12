DeKalb County chase ends in multiple charges

A driver and his passenger face multiple charges after a high-speed chase in DeKalb County

The chase began about 7 p.m. Thursday between Sylvania and Powell when a sergeant attempted to conduct a traffic stop on County Road 47, said Tyler Pruett, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office spokesman.

The suspect vehicle accelerated to a high rate of speed and crossed over Highway 35, with the Powell Police Department joining the pursuit.

The chase continued on County Road 47 where the subject almost struck a Fyffe Police Officer. After striking a county road sign and a mailbox, the subject wrecked in a yard on County Road 50, Pruett said.

The driver, Dillon Finch, 26, of Sylvania and Tiffany Tuten, 28, of Rainsville were apprehended at the scene. Marijuana and suspected methamphetamine were found in the vehicle after a search, said Pruett.

Finch received nine charges related to the chase, including possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, second-degree possession of marijuana, attempting to elude police, 2 counts of reckless endangerment, two counts of third-degree criminal mischief, and attempted assault on a police officer. He will also be facing charges from the Fyffe Police Department. Finch also received 12 traffic citations related to the chase, Pruett said.

Finch also had an existing warrant with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office for domestic violence.

Tuten was charged with possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree possession of marijuana, and attempting to elude police.