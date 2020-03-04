DeKalb County charges suspect in chase where shots fired by law enforcement

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office has charged an Etowah County man after a chase that involved law enforcement firing at him.

Juan Becerra Jr., 39, of Southside, is charged with three counts of attempted assault, two counts of criminal mischief, two counts of reckless endangerment, and attempting to elude law enforcement.

The sheriff’s office says Becerra was involved in a Monday night chase of a white van that started in Etowah County and ended at Exit 218 of I-59 in DeKalb County.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle on the exit ramp. Due to the driver’s actions, shots were fired, said Tyler Pruett, office spokesman.

The vehicle was stopped and Becerra was apprehended, Pruett said.

Due to injuries, Becerra was transported to Huntsville Hospital, released the same night and booked into the DeKalb County Detention Center.

He appeared in court Wednesday afternoon and his bond was set at $150,000.

As standard protocol when an officer is involved in a shooting, the investigation has been handed over to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency to investigate.