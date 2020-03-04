Clear

DeKalb County charges suspect in chase where shots fired by law enforcement

Juan Becerra Jr.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office has charged an Etowah County man after a chase that involved law enforcement firing at him.

Posted: Mar 4, 2020 8:40 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office has charged an Etowah County man after a chase that involved law enforcement firing at him.

Juan Becerra Jr., 39, of Southside, is charged with three counts of attempted assault, two counts of criminal mischief, two counts of reckless endangerment, and attempting to elude law enforcement.

The sheriff’s office says Becerra was involved in a Monday night chase of a white van that started in Etowah County and ended at Exit 218 of I-59 in DeKalb County.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle on the exit ramp. Due to the driver’s actions, shots were fired, said Tyler Pruett, office spokesman.

The vehicle was stopped and Becerra was apprehended, Pruett said.

Due to injuries, Becerra was transported to Huntsville Hospital, released the same night and booked into the DeKalb County Detention Center.

He appeared in court Wednesday afternoon and his bond was set at $150,000.

As standard protocol when an officer is involved in a shooting, the investigation has been handed over to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency to investigate.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 53°
Florence
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 52°
Decatur
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events