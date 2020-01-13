The Plainview Bears looking good as they prepare to enter the post-season.
Plainview had a gigantic win over Valley Head. Final score 85-28.
Related Content
- DeKalb County basketball tourney underway
- Huntsville Basketball prepped for their state tourney run
- UAH Men's Basketball talk heading to the DII Tourney
- Men charged with DeKalb County burglary
- Man dies in DeKalb County wreck
- Snowfall closes schools in DeKalb, Marshall counties
- Victim identified in deadly DeKalb County wreck
- 32 arrested in DeKalb County drug crackdown
- DeKalb County teen killed in ATV wreck
- DeKalb County authorities looking for escaped inmate
Scroll for more content...