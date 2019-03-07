DeKalb County ambulance service has a new CPR tool to help save lives

The DeKalb County ambulance service has some new technology to help save people's lives.
Now, with the press of a button, the LUCAS 3 Automated Chest Compression System will give out perfect CPR until you reach the hospital. It takes paramedics around 10 seconds to put on a patient, and the machine will help free up paramedics' hands and prevent them from getting tired.
"Both minimized interruptions and chest compressions are going to improve your survival outcomes. That is what this is going to do," said Travis Peek, a field operator supervisor.
Only one machine was bought, because it costs around $17,000. That machine will be sent out with the field operations supervisor to all cardiac arrest calls.
