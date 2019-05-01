DeKalb County Superintendent: Student in custody after potential threat to high school

DeKalb County school system Superintendent Jason Barnett took to his Facebook page late Tuesday to discuss text messages about a potential threat against Geraldine High School.

He said a student was taken into custody by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office for questioning about the messages.

Still, several people who said they are parents of Geraldine High School students commented on Barnett’s post that they would not send their children to school today. You can see Barnett’s post here.

The sheriff’s office also shared and commented on Barnett’s post, saying “We take threats regarding our schools very seriously. We’d like to reassure parents that all measures will be taken to assure safety in our schools.”

