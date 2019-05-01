Clear
BREAKING NEWS: DeKalb County Superintendent: Student in custody after potential threat to high school Full Story

DeKalb County Superintendent: Student in custody after potential threat to high school

DeKalb County school system Superintendent Jason Barnett took to his Facebook page late Tuesday to discuss text messages about a potential threat against Geraldine High School.

Posted: May. 1, 2019 7:54 AM
Updated: May. 1, 2019 8:23 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

DeKalb County school system Superintendent Jason Barnett took to his Facebook page late Tuesday to discuss text messages about a potential threat against Geraldine High School.

He said a student was taken into custody by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office for questioning about the messages.

Still, several people who said they are parents of Geraldine High School students commented on Barnett’s post that they would not send their children to school today. You can see Barnett’s post here.

The sheriff’s office also shared and commented on Barnett’s post, saying “We take threats regarding our schools very seriously. We’d like to reassure parents that all measures will be taken to assure safety in our schools.”

Stay with WAAY 31 on air and WAAYTV.com online for updates.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Florence
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Fayetteville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Decatur
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Scottsboro
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events