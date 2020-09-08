DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office works to ID, locate gas station burglary suspect

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office is working to find out who burglarized a local gas station in late August.

It posted to Facebook on Tuesday saying that the Crossville Marathon Station, formerly the Jet Pep, was burglarized during the early morning hours of Aug. 25 and Aug. 30.

If you have information about the case, contact the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office at 256-845-8562 or 256-845-3801. You can also email the department at info@dekalbcountysheriff.org.

You can watch video of the incident below: