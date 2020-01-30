DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office warns of scams targeting senior citizens

Deputies in DeKalb County are warning community members about scams targeting senior citizens.

The sheriff's office says there have been several scams reported in the past few weeks.

In one case, scammers pretended to be a victim's grandson in need of cash. The sheriff’s office says the money was intercepted by the U.S. Postal Service before reaching the scammers.

In another case, a woman was contacted by someone claiming she won $2.5 million and a new Mercedes from Publisher’s Clearing House. The scammer said she must send money to pay the taxes before receiving the winnings. After mailing the check, the department says she became suspicious and canceled it before it arrived to the scammers.

Deputies say to be wary of anyone who asks for your financial information. You're asked to hang up and report scam calls. You can reach the sheriff’s office at (256) 845-3801.