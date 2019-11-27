DeKalb County Sheriff's Office wants help finding woman reported missing

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office wants help finding a woman reported missing.
Lindsey Leigh Hudson, 30, was last seen Nov. 5 leaving a home on County Road 368. The sheriff's office says she is 5'3", 130 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair.
If you have information, contact (256) 845-3801 or info@dekalbcountysheriff.org.
