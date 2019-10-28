DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office wants help finding woman reported missing

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office wants information on the whereabouts of a woman reported missing, 45-year-old Misty Dawn Pell of Geraldine.

The department says Pell was last seen in the vicinity of County Road 462 in Geraldine on Sept. 13th. According to the sheriff's office, she was driving a light green four-door Buick.

If you have information, contact (256)845-3801 or info@dekalbcountysheriff.org. The department says all tips will be kept confidential.