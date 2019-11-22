Clear

DeKalb County Sheriff's Office wants help finding kidnapping suspect

Amanda Wray; Credit: DeKalb County Sheriff's Office on Facebook

The woman is wanted on a felony warrant for interfering with child custody.

Posted: Nov 22, 2019 2:21 PM
Updated: Nov 22, 2019 2:24 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office is looking for a woman accused of kidnapping a family member she didn't have custody of.

Deputies say Amanda Wray kidnapped a four-year-old child on Wednesday. The child was found safe Thursday morning, but deputies still haven't found Wray.

Wray is wanted on a felony warrant for interfering with child custody. If you have information about her whereabouts, call (256) 845-3801 or your local law enforcement agency.

