DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office seeks suspects in theft from church

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for suspects in the theft of a catalytic converter from a church’s van.

The sheriff’s office says it happened between 5 and 6 a.m. Wednesday at Pine Ridge Baptist Church.

Two people in a maroon Ford F-150 pulled up to the church, but during the removal, the suspect’s vehicle appears to be away from the scene, the office said.

Once the converter is removed, the suspect vehicle comes by and picks up a white male who puts the converter and a cutting tool into the bed of the truck before fleeing the scene.

That man is wearing blue jeans, boots, a camouflage jacket and a dark mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 256-845-3801 or email info@dekalbcountysheriff.org.