DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office seeks runaway suspect in thefts

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man believed to be involved in thefts.

The office is asking the public to help it find Ethan Rogers, 32, of Fort Payne.

“We believe that Mr. Rogers is responsible for several thefts in our area, and locating him may also help recover stolen items so that they may be returned to their rightful owners. If you have seen this subject or think you may know where we might find him, give our office a call at 256-845-3801. Your tip will be kept anonymous,” said Sheriff Nick Welden.

About 5 p.m. Sunday, investigators went to a Fruit Farm Road residence in Fort Payne attempting to recover stolen property, according to a news release.

The office said Rogers ran away, leading deputies on a foot chase. Mentone Police and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency joined the search, but Rogers never was found.

One person at the residence was arrested. Karen Henderson, 55, of Fort Payne was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.