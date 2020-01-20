DeKalb County Sheriff's Office releases 2019 crime stats

The numbers are in for the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office and it had a big year for recovering meth.

In 2019, the sheriff's office seized nearly 34 lbs of meth. That marks a 500% increase in 2019 over 2017.

There was also a 40% increase in total arrests.

The sheriff's office said data was not found from 2018.

“I’m extremely proud of the hard work our deputies, investigators, narcotics agents, and interdiction agents have put in. We hope to only improve these numbers in 2020,” Sheriff Nick Welden said.

The department released these numbers:

Total Miles Driven: 611,356

Number of Calls Answered: 7123

Number of Reports Taken: 3952

Civil Papers Served: 2341

Civil Papers Attempted to Serve: 3198

Subpoenas served: 1685

Subpoenas attempted to serve: 866

Warrants served: 1846

Warrants attempted to serve: 1363

Warrantless Arrest: 1473

Number of Assist: 2761

Number of Search Warrants/Consent: 99

911 Hang-ups Answered: 1167

Alarm Calls Answered: 1561

Cases Closed: 606

Sex Offender Checks: 360

Drug Cases: 634

NARCOTICS & INTERDICTION UNIT: