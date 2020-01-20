DeKalb County Sheriff's Office releases 2019 crime stats

The numbers are in for the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office and it had a big year for recovering meth.
In 2019, the sheriff's office seized nearly 34 lbs of meth. That marks a 500% increase in 2019 over 2017.
There was also a 40% increase in total arrests.
The sheriff's office said data was not found from 2018.
“I’m extremely proud of the hard work our deputies, investigators, narcotics agents, and interdiction agents have put in. We hope to only improve these numbers in 2020,” Sheriff Nick Welden said.
The department released these numbers:
- Total Miles Driven: 611,356
- Number of Calls Answered: 7123
- Number of Reports Taken: 3952
- Civil Papers Served: 2341
- Civil Papers Attempted to Serve: 3198
- Subpoenas served: 1685
- Subpoenas attempted to serve: 866
- Warrants served: 1846
- Warrants attempted to serve: 1363
- Warrantless Arrest: 1473
- Number of Assist: 2761
- Number of Search Warrants/Consent: 99
- 911 Hang-ups Answered: 1167
- Alarm Calls Answered: 1561
- Cases Closed: 606
- Sex Offender Checks: 360
- Drug Cases: 634
NARCOTICS & INTERDICTION UNIT:
- Methamphetamine Seized: 15,368 grams
- Marijuana Seized: 3833 grams
- Spice Seized: 180 grams
- Pills: 1193
- Heroin: 30 grams
- Cocaine: 203 grams
- Cash Seized: $36,454.00
- Cars Seized: 12
